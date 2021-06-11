Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE ENV opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.09 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

