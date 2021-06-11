Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBP opened at $115.01 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.64.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

