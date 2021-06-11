Argent Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

