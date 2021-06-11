Argent Capital Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

