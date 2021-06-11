Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intellicheck as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NASDAQ IDN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 million, a PE ratio of -186.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.