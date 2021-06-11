Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 42,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 77,757 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.5% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 44,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 379,504 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

