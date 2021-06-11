Argent Trust Co Buys 11,083 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,049 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.