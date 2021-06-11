Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $134.36. 196,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

