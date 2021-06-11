Argent Trust Co Has $14.72 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.91. 354,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. The company has a market cap of $935.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.72.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

