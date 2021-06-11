Argent Trust Co Has $4.38 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock traded down $19.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,305.17. 4,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,356.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

