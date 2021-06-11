Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. 181,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

