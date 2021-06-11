argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce $44.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $186.66 million. argenx reported sales of $3.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,155.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.50 million, with estimates ranging from $110.58 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $18.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.90. 235,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.99. argenx has a 52-week low of $210.35 and a 52-week high of $382.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
