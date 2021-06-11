ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

