Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.29.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.