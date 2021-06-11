Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

ASAN traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.04. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.54.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,716 shares of company stock worth $5,270,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.