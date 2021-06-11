Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.54.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,224. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,663. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

