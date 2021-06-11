Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWWH opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
