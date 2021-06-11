Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWWH opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

