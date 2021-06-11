Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $27,901.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at $522,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $93,469.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,173.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth $96,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

AINC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,920. The company has a market cap of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

