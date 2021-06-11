Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

