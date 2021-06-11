ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $228,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $126,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $699.94 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $332.80 and a 1 year high of $704.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

