Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post sales of $265.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.80 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 968,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,735. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

