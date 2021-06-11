Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post sales of $265.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.80 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 968,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,735. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.