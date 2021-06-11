Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Astronics by 606.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Astronics by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

