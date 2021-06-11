AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.11%.

AstroNova stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

