ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$44.00 at UBS Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.31.

ATCO stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.85. 88,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$45.88.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

