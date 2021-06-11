Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.76

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEXAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atos alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.