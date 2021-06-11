Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%.

JG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

