Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 73,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

