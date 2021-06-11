Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 73,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

