Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.21. 18,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,466. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

