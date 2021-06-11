Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 5.3%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.55 and last traded at $91.55. Approximately 1,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,434,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.