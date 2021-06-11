Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Aviva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.7315 dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

