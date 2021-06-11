B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.06. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 2,549,638 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

