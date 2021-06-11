Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Decreased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,195. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.09. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

