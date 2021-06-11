Balancer (BAL) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $24.31 or 0.00066305 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $168.81 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer's total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer's official website is balancer.finance . Balancer's official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

