Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

