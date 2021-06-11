Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.
NYSE BBVA opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.