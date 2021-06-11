Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,100 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,022. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

