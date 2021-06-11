Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 300 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

NYSE:HII opened at $220.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

