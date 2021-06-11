Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $158,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76.

