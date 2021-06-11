Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 250 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Barbara Vaughn Scherer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.73 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.68 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.