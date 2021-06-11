Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 250 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barbara Vaughn Scherer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.73 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.68 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.