Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

