Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 379,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,271. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26.

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

