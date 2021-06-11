Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 379,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,271. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26.
Basanite Company Profile
