Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of -681.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

