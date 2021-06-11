BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading 1.5% Higher

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.67. 6,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

