Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Sells $358,800.00 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Warner Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Beam Global stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 million and a P/E ratio of -41.57.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

