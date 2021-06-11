Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $243.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

