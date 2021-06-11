Bellevue Group AG Has $353,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 179,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

