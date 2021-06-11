Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

NYSE FDS opened at $324.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.01 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.