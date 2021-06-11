Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

