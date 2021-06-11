Benchmark Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $112.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.