BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Cap Hits $7.79 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $360,517.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

