Berenberg Bank Upgrades DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to “Buy”

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSRLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

DSRLF opened at $181.00 on Friday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

